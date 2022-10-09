Record Newspapers sports roundup for Friday-Saturday, Oct. 7-8: Newark volleyball wins sixth straight Little Ten tournament title

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Serena 25-27, 25-15, 25-15
Lauren Ulrich had 17 kills and 16 assists as Newark rallied to win its sixth consecutive Little Ten Conference Tournament title. Kiara Wesseh added 10 kills, Dani Peshia 17 assists and three aces and Taylor Kruser 15 digs for the Norsemen (22-4), who have won 12 of the last 13 tournament titles and 25 total in program history.
Ulrich had four kills and 10 assists in Newark’s 25-9, 25-16 win over Earlville in Friday’s semifinals, and went over 1,000 career assists in the match.
Parkview Christian
Parkview Christian’s varsity volleyball team was crowned Illinois Christian Conference Champions at the conference tournament on Saturday. Parkview Christian’s JV volleyball team took 2nd place at the Illinois Christian Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Yorkville Christian
The Mustangs went 2-3 at the Huntley Invite, beating Crystal Lake Central 25-19, 23-25, 15-12 and Jacobs 25-18, 25-19 with losses to Woodstock North, Belvidere North and Eastland. For the tournament Yorkville Christian’s Chloe Saxe had 36 kills and 34 digs, Nina Schuberth 34 kills and 40 digs and Ava Tickel 64 digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Sandwich 8, Yorkville Christian 2
Kayden Page scored four goals and Luis Baez two as Sandwich won a regional playoff game for the second time in school history. Willie Lappe and Alex White each scored a goal and Johnathon Carlson had nine saves in goal.