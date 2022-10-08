Senior Services Associates seeks volunteers

AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP and Senior Services Associates have several volunteer opportunities available.

Bingo host/hostess

In the activities program in Yorkville, volunteers help with bingo. Duties may include setting up the bingo calling station and checking the microphone; putting Bingo cards out, collecting money, giving out door prize tickets, selling 50/50 tickets, checking cards, distributing winnings each game, cleanup and more. Ideal volunteers are friendly, sociable and able to multi-task.

Community Action Services volunteer

Community Action Services volunteers are needed for the Kendall County Health Department. Volunteers serve by entering data, maintaining a cross-referencing system with outreach workers and applicants, reporting community feedback on programs and other projects assigned by the Community Action Services Director.

Volunteers must pass a background check and be physically able to sit at a desk, answer phones, use a computer, assist clients with forms/other paperwork and use a copy machine. Education work in human services and being bilingual in Spanish is preferred.

Seasonal decorating

Volunteers are needed to decorate Yorkville Beecher Activity Senior Center at Senior Services Associates. Duties may include changing bulletin boards, creating table centerpieces;, putting up and taking down seasonal decorations and more.

Volunteers must be able to work independently. Flower arranging skills are a plus.

Anyone interested in any of these opportunities to give back to the community can email Deborah Lee Sheppard at dsheppard@seniorservicesassoc.org or call 630-553-5777.