Montgomery Police Department’s free Halloween safety event this Sunday

The Montgomery Police Department will host its annual Halloween safety event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the police department’s campus at 10 Civic Center Avenue on the village’s west side.

Costumes are encouraged. Don’t forget a giant pillow case or candy bucket for the many game stations and safety booths, all giving candy and other fun prizes for participating. There will be crafts, pumpkins, raffle prizes, costume contests, food vendors, DJ entertainment and more.

The entire event will take place outdoors so be sure to dress for the weather.

Advance registration is not required. Information is available on the village website at MontgomeryIL.org and the Montgomery Police Department Facebook page.