Two injured in separate crashes Wednesday in Kendall County

Two people were injured in separate crashes Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in unincorporated Kendall County.

In a statement, the county sheriff’s office reported the first crash occurred at 5:23 a.m. on Ridge Road near Hidden Horizon Drive in NaAuSay Township west of Joliet.

A 27-year-old man from the 18000 block of Riegel Drive, Homewood, was injured in the crash and transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The second crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. near Route 71 and Orchard Road in Oswego Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a 63-year-old man from the 2000 block of North 2375th Road in Marseilles was injured in the crash and transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.