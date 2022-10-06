October 06, 2022
Shaw Local
Two injured in separate crashes Wednesday in Kendall County

By Shaw Local News Network
Two people were injured in separate crashes Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, in unincorporated Kendall County.

In a statement, the county sheriff’s office reported the first crash occurred at 5:23 a.m. on Ridge Road near Hidden Horizon Drive in NaAuSay Township west of Joliet.

A 27-year-old man from the 18000 block of Riegel Drive, Homewood, was injured in the crash and transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Joliet for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The second crash occurred at 7:45 a.m. near Route 71 and Orchard Road in Oswego Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a 63-year-old man from the 2000 block of North 2375th Road in Marseilles was injured in the crash and transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.