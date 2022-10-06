Record Newspapers sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 4: Newark volleyball rolls into Little Ten tournament semifinals

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Somonauk 25-10, 25-7

Lauren Ulrich had eight assists and four aces, Bre Dixon four kills and Kiara Wesseh four kills for Newark (20-4, 7-1), which advanced to Friday’s semifinals of the Little Ten Conference Tournament.

Oswego d. Minooka 34-32, 25-21 (Tuesday)

Sidney Hamacker had 15 kills and Mia Jurkovic 12 kills as Oswego picked up the program’s 600th win. Kennedy Hugunin added five kills and Riley Borrowman six kills.

BOYS SOCCER

Westmont 4, Plano 0

The iillness-depleted Reapers dropped their regular season finale. Juan Quinones had five saves in goal for Plano (15-8-1), which finished the regular season with 15 wins, breaking the previous school record of 11.

Coal City 6, Sandwich 1

Johnathon Carlson had 11 saves in goal for Sandwich.