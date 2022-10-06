Oswego police reports / Oct. 6, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI charge

Oswego police arrested Juan G. Montenegro-Reyes, 49, of Oswego, at 5:30 a.m. Oct. 2 after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a crash on Salem Circle at Richmond Drive. Police said Montenegro-Reyes was charged with driving under the influence and cited for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving while license revoked.

iPhone, debit card stolen

Oswego police are investigating the theft of an iPhone and debit card that were reported stolen at 3:55 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 400 block of Camden Circle. Police said whoever took the debit card later used it.

Charges declined in battery

Oswego police took a report of a battery at 4:01 p.m. Oct. 2 at a restaurant in the 2400 block of Route 34. Police said neither of the individuals involved in the incident wished to pursue criminal charges.

Speeding more than 26 mph over limit

Oswego police ticketed Jayasuriya Ramachandran, 26, of the 2400 block of Alta Road, Peoria, with speeding in excess of 26 mph over the posted speed limit at 2:20 a.m. Oct. 3 on Route 71 and Forest Street.

Route 34 hit-and-run reported

Oswego police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 11 a.m. Sept. 29 on Route 34 and Fifth Avenue. Police said a westbound white van sideswiped another vehicle and left the scene.

Check forgery reported

Officials at a business in the 100 block of Kirkland Circle in Oswego told village police at 3:41 p.m. Sept. 30 that someone stole a check from the business and altered it, resulting in a $3,800 loss to the business. Police said the business will be reimbursed by its financial institution and declined to have the matter investigated further.

DUI arrest

Oswego police arrested Marquette D. Price, 32, of the 900 block of Fulton Street, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 4:45 a.m. Oct. 1 on Orchard Road at Route 34. Police said Price was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was later booked at the police station and released on $300 bond.

Warrant arrest after traffic stop

Oswego police arrested Ivy M. Landeros, 23, of the 1400 block of Wemres Avenue, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 4:45 a.m. Oct. 1 on Orchard Road at Route 34. Police said Landeros was taken into custody when it was found out she was wanted on two Will County warrants for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked. She was later transported to the county jail in Yorkville where her bond was set at $7,500.

Speeding citation

Oswego police ticketed Steve Raules, 34, of the 1300 block of Orchid Street, Yorkville, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:09 a.m. Oct. 2 on Route 30 at Briarcliff Road. Police said Raules was cited for speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

Theft report taken

Oswego police took a theft report at 6:59 p.m. Oct.1. in the 600 block of Ironwood Avenue. Police said the victim told officers that an unknown party transferred money out of his bank account. Police said they are investigating.

DUI arrest on Orchard Road

Oswego police arrested Chris Garcia, 35, of the 60th block of Highland Drive, Bristol, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:14 p.m. Sept. 27 on Orchard and Mill roads. Police said Garcia was charged with driving under the influence. He was transported to the police station where he posted his driver’s license and $100 as bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Cyberstalking report

Oswego police are investigating a report of cyberstalking they took at at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at Oswego East High School.

Report taken at junior high

Oswego police took a report at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 of a male juvenile who was found in possession of a controlled substance at Plank Junior High School, 510 Secretariat Lane.