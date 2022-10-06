Oswego commission to consider annexation request for former Camp Quarryledge property off Route 31

The Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission is set to review an annexation agreement for the former Camp Quarryledge, now owned by the International University of Vedic Wellness, who are seeking to open a holistic retreat and cultural center on the site.

The 14-acre property located at 1626 Route 31, along the west bank of the Fox River, was used as a church camp for many years by the YWCA until it closed permanently in March 2020.

The International University of Vedic Wellness purchased the property in March 2022 for $1.5 million, and has petitioned for annexation into the village.

IUVW has also requested the lot be rezoned to R-1 (single-family residential district) and has applied for a special use permit for use as a university. The land was previously zoned A-1 with a special use permit for use as a church camp issued in 1987.

The annexation request is on the agenda for the Planning and Zoning Commission’s next meeting set for 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

Camp Quarryledge, located off Route 31 north of Oswego and now proposed for annexation into the village, was being operated by the YWCA when this photo was taken in 1927. (Photo provided by the Little White School Museum)

According to a staff report by Rod Zenner, the village’s development services director, the IUVW wishes to operate a holistic treatment retreat and cultural center on the property.

The center would provide teachings on nutrition, therapies, herbs and oils, supplements, and routines to be used in addition to traditional medicine, according to the report.

The property includes a 7,500 square foot lodge that Camp Quarryledge advertised could house 92 overnight guests. The lodge has a gathering space, commercial kitchen, dining hall, private room and 11 bunk rooms that sleep eight each.

IUVW students will be able to take single-day to week-long courses. The university plans to allow students taking multiple-day courses to stay at the center.

Village staff is recommending the Planning and Zoning Commission approve the request to rezone the property to R-1 upon annexation and grant the special use permit for a university.

The property would be annexed to the village in an as-is condition, and any future development on the site will have to come before the village for review and approval.