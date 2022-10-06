Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Oct. 6, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Minor injuries in motorcycle crash

A 35-year-old Plano man sustained minor injuries after he lost control of his motorcycle at 7:24 p.m. Oct. 3 in the area of Creek and Miller roads in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District paramedics checked the man for injuries and he declined medical treatment.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communication they took at 7:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 80th block of Route 34 in Bristol Township.

Minor injuries in crash

A male juvenile driver was injured and transported to an area hospital after his vehicle was involved in a crash at 9:16 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 15000 block of Burr Oak Road in Little Rock Township, the sheriff’s office reported. The sheriff’s office described the juvenile’s injuries as minor.

Sexual assault reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal sexual assault that is believed to have occurred in Kendall County. The sheriff’s office received the report Oct. 2.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Ruiz at 4:02 p.m Oct. 2 in the 6000 block of Polo Club in Fox Township on a charge of domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said Ruiz was transported to the county jail for processing.

Issued three citations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Miguel A. Argueta, 37, of the 600 block of Gates Street, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 7:03 p.m. Oct. 2 near the intersection of Route 34 and American Way in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Argueta was cited for driving while license revoked, suspended registration and speeding. He was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Vehicle hits deer on Route 52

A juvenile driver suffered minor injuries at 11:14 p.m. Oct. 2 when the vehicle he was driving struck a deer in the area of Route 52 and McKanna Road, the sheriff’s office reported.

Oswego man injured in crash

A 66-year-old Oswego man was injured in a crash at 6:41 a.m. Oct. 1 at Grove Road near Reservation Road south of Oswego, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an identity theft they took at 11:33 a.m. Oct. 1 in the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill.

Theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 2:17 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 0-99 block of West Drive in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 1 in the 0-10 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill.

Protection order violation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a violation of an order of protection at 8:23 a.m. Sept. 30 at the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Aggravated domestic battery charge

Sheriff’s deputes arrested Timothy S. Webster, 56, of the 0-99 block of Pleasantview Drive in Oswego Township at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 29 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery. Webster was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

One injured in crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a multivehicle crash at 6:33 p.m. Sept. 29 on Galena Road near Vilmin Road in Little Rock Township. One of the drivers involved in the crash was injured and transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, the sheriff’s office said.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Timothy Nebel, 61, of the 3400 block of Allen Street, Plano, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 4:06 a.m. Sept. 30 on Eldamain Road near Hoffman Street In Plano. Police said Nebel was issued a recognizance bond and released.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Sofia Lopez, 45, of the 300 block of Alyssa Street, Plano, for driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle she was driving for a moving violation at 4:24 a.m. Sept 30 in the area of Cannonball Trail and Erica Lane in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Lopez was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Criminal trespass under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal trespass to property at 1:07 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 0-99 block of Pomeroy Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Aggravated speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Garret Peterson, 19, of the 2700 block of North 4251st Road, Sheridan, with aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 4:24 p.m. Sept. 28 in the area of Newark and Hollenback roads in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said Peterson was driving 93 mph in a 55 mph zone when deputies pulled his vehicle over.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexus Warner, 21, of the 1300 block of Park Drive, Montgomery, at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 28 while investigating a report of a disturbance at her residence. The sheriff’s office said Warner was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Warner was transported to the county jail for processing.

Theft, criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of theft and criminal damage to property they took at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 0-50 block of Stratford Road in Boulder Hill.

Driving on revoked license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Ernest Ray Pirofalo, 53, of the 12000 block of Route 34, Little Rock Township, with driving on a revoked license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10:01 p.m. Sept. 28 on Route 34 near Mitchell Drive in Little Rock Township. Pirofalo was issued a recognizance bond and released.

Oswego man cited for aggravated speeding

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Robert L. Brust, 22, of the 400 block of Barnaby Drive, Oswego, for aggravated speeding after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 2:09 a.m. Sept. 29 on Route 71 near Orchard Road in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Brust was traveling in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit when his vehicle was stopped.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft report they took at 12:22 p.m. Sept 27 in the 0-100 block of Durango Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christine Earnest, 30, of the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Yorkville at 2:37 p.m. Sept. 27 at her residence on a warrant issued in Waukegan for contempt of court. Police said Earnest was transported to the county jail for booking.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 11:38 a.m Sept. 27 in the 200 block of Taylor Street in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said the theft remains under investigation.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Adam T. Tobias, 18, of the 20th block of Pomeroy Road, Boulder Hill, with driving without a valid license after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 7:51 p.m. Sept. 27 on Winrock Road at Braeburn Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Tobias was released on a recognizance bond.