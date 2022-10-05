Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 4: Christ Keleba records hat trick, breaks Plano single-season scoring record

BOYS SOCCER
Plano 10, Yorkville Christian 0
Christ Keleba recorded a hat trick with three goals, and in the process broke Plano’s single season scoring record held by Alban Hoti with his 31st goal of the season. Davione Stamps added his 10th goal and Henry Trujillo had a goal and an assist and Kevin Romero, Jacob Esquieval and Antonio Silva also scored goals for Plano (15-7-1).
Oswego East 2, Plainfield East 2
Portage Christian 6, Parkview Christian 2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
West Aurora d. Yorkville 25-18, 25-21
Keelyn Muell had seven kills, six digs and two assists, Kayla Dudek 11 assists and Athena Westphal four kills and four digs for the Foxes (13-11, 1-5 SPC). “The Foxes did well to fight back in both sets to try to overcome early deficits, but ultimately were not able to do so.”
Sandwich d. Rochelle 23-25, 27-25, 25-21
Alexis Sexton had 14 assists, five service points, eight digs and two blocks, Claire Allen six kills, eight digs and two blocks and Breanna Sexton 16 digs and six service points for Sandwich (9-15, 1-8). Alana Stahl added six points, nine kills and 11 digs and Kaylin Herron five kills and two blocks. Alyssa Broce chipped in 12 points and four digs.
Parkview Christian d. Westminster Christian 25-16, 25-9
CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich
Sandwich hosted a quad meet on Senior Night at Silver Spring State Park, with the girls placing first and the boys a close second. Max Cryer (17:13) was first in the boys race, Wyatt Miller (17:48) fourth. Joanna Rivera (21:12) won the girls race, Hannah Treptow (22:41) was second and Erin Lissman (22:58) third.
GOLF
Chesterton 202, Parkview Christian 252
Parkview Christian’s Jeremiah Terrell Bedell ended his senior season in golf with a birdie on No. 9.