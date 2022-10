The Plano High School Theater Department will present “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” Oct. 7-9. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit showtix4u.com and search Plano to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $5. Only cash will be accepted.

Plano High School is located at 704 W. Abe St. in Plano. Park in the east side parking lot and enter through door 28.