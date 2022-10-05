Oswego Village Board OKs $5 fee for overnight parking in downtown parking deck

The Oswego Village Board approved a $5 fee for overnight parking in the public parking deck constructed as part of The Reserve at Hudson Crossing apartment building in the village’s downtown during a meeting Oct. 4.

Residents who park overnight in the parking deck of the six-story structure at the northeast corner of Washington (Route 34) and Harrison Streets, will have to pay through the Park Smarter app, as no pay-stations will be installed initially.

The motion was passed unanimously as part of the board’s consent agenda without discussion.

Officials first discussed potential fees during an Aug. 23 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Joe Renzetti, the village’s director of technology, told the board that the village staff’s recommendation was to implement the app and two pay stations, one on each floor of the parking deck. The suggested pay stations will cost around $9,500 each.

A majority of trustees expressed reluctance to proceed with the purchase of pay stations.

Trustee Kit Kuhrt said he worried the $9,500 pay stations would take a long time to pay for themselves.

Village President Troy Parlier voiced support for starting with just the mobile app and suggested the pay stations could be put in place based on resident feedback.

Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said the decision would apply to both the existing public parking deck and the one to be constructed as part of Hudson Crossing’s second building across Jackson Street.