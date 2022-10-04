Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Oct. 3: Yorkville tennis tops Romeoville

GIRLS TENNIS
Yorkville 7, Romeoville 0
Payton Reilly, Alexis Fedanzo-Dudley and Kaitlyn Hix won singles matches and the Foxes also swept all four doubles matches.
Yorkville JV (Saturday)
The JV Foxes finished 6th overall at Saturday’s conference tournament. The highest earned awards went to the Sophomore duo, Hanna Arroyo and Olivia Gauss as first-time players with first place at No. 3 doubles. The girls ended up at the top of a total of 10 teams to earn their spot at yesterday’s conference tournament. A fourth place finish was also won by the No. 2 doubles freshman duo, Madelyn Newell and Sarah Baise.
Yorkville ended its season with a 3-3 tie with DeKalb on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Sandwich
Sandwich’s Noah Campbell shot a 92 at the Class 2A Sterling Sectional at Emerald Hill Golf Course.
Serena
Cam Figgins shot 85 to finish 31st out of 112 golfers at the Riverdale Sectional played at TPC Deere run on Monday. Hudson Stafford also competed and shot 93 which put him 60th out of the 112 golfers.
BOYS SOCCER
Plano 4, Morris 2 (Saturday)
Christ Keleba had two goals and an assist and Santiago Cervantes one goal and two assists for the Reapers (13-7-1) in the fifth-place game of the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament.
Ottawa 4, Sandwich 1 (Saturday)
Kayden Page scored Sandwich’s lone goal.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Parkview Christian d. Kankakee Trinity 25-22, 25-19
Parkview Christian d. Mooseheart 25-8, 25-18 (Friday)
CROSS COUNTRY
Sandwich (Saturday)
The Sandwich boys placed 22nd out of 41 teams and the Sandwich girls placed 15th out of 34 teams at the Peoria Invite. The Sandwich boys had four of its top five runners set an all time personal record. Wyatt Miller placed 29th with a PR time of 15:48 and Max Cryer had a PR of 16:09 and Josh Schaefers a PR time of 17:50.
On the girls side, Sunny Weber and Joanna Rivera both had lifetime PR’s again placing fourth and 64th with times of 17:45 and 19:45. Emily Urbanski placed 72nd with a PR time of 19:56.