Sandwich High School to present ‘Leaving Iowa’ Oct. 21-23; tickets on sale now

The Sandwich High School Drama Club will present its 2022 fall play, “Leaving Iowa,” Friday to Sunday, Oct. 21 to 23. The Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7 p.m.; the Sunday matinee performance will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at sandwicharts.ludus.com. Admission for the Friday and Sunday performances is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Saturday will be a “dessert theatre” presentation; tickets are $9 for adults and $7 for students and seniors and include intermission treats provided by the SHS National Honor Society.

The cast for SHS’s production of “Leaving Iowa” includes Cooper Akin, Grace Anderson, Emily Beckwith, Sammy Calderon II, Ava Casey, Hannah Fish, Uriel Galvan, Uziel Galvan, Cadee Goldstein, Caroline Gomes, Jazmyn Kubas, Johanna Mitchell, Angel Ramirez, Ethan Rome, Emma Sparks, Ashlyn Strenz and Michael Toth.

Serving on technical crews are Cerelia Lesko (stage manager), Lilly Mitchell (assistant stage manager), Sevilen Alanis Vega, Owen Bourke, Nick Carlson, Jocelyn Carr, Leah Casey, Ayden Cole, Kaylin Corbett, Jasmine Cruz, Bre DeWitt, Payton DeWitt, Abby Fish, Logan Frantzen, Angelina Jahr, Breyden Johnson, Alyssa Leatrea, Zamélie Lesko, Joseph Mast, Jasmine Nagy, Autumn Owens, Beth Pearson, David Ramos, Ravin Read, Lily Richardson, Mikayla Schiradelly and Tatianna Steiner.

“Leaving Iowa” is the story of Don Browning, a middle-aged writer, who returns home and decides to finally take his father’s ashes to his childhood home, as requested. But when Don discovers Grandma’s house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa searching for a proper resting place for his father. This father-and-son road trip shifts smoothly from the present to Don’s memories of the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood. Don’s existential journey leads him to reconcile his past and present at the center of the United States. “Leaving Iowa” is a postcard to anyone who has ever found himself or herself driving alone on a road, revisiting fond memories of youth.