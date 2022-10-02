Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for October

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Fall Reading Program: Read with Rusty, sponsored by Chicago Steel Hockey Team. Monday, Oct.18-Sunday, Nov. 14. The 4-week reading power play is open to children ages 14 and under and is designed to promote a lifelong love for reading, literacy, and hockey through partnerships with local libraries and schools. Read with Rusty encourages children to read outside the classroom by rewarding them for reaching their goals over the 4-week timeframe. Students that achieve their reading goals will receive a complimentary ticket to a Chicago Steel hockey game (USHL) at Fox Valley Ice Arena and a Chicago Steel lunchbox. Additionally, club members can join the Steel for a virtual reading session on either Dec. 1 or 8 at 6 p.m. Stop by the Youth Service Department for a reading log.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of October. Use the clues to open the boxes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3-D Printing: Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

Window Art: Oct. 3-7 by appointment. Help us liven up the library with window art. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108. Space is limited.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, Oct. 3 and 17, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on Oct. 3 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on Oct. 17. Register for both days on the YPL website.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesdays, Oct. 4 and 18, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Preschool Zone: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Choose either time and join us for songs, rhymes, and books. This program is geared toward preschool kids, however it is open to all young children. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Chalk the Walk: Friday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m., weather permitting. Join us for Drop In Story Time then stay for Chalk the Walk. We will provide the chalk for your child to create art on the sidewalk outside the library.

Silly Story Time: Monday, Oct. 10, 10:30 a.m. Time to unwind and get silly. Drop in to hear some super silly books and dance to the Silly Freeze Dance song.

Interactive Kids Movie: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. Interact with Count Dracula and Mavis at their hotel while watching the movie. Use the provided interactive script and props to follow along with the movie. Register for your spot to participate in this fun event. Space is limited.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, Oct 12 and 26, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Tots and Toddlers: Thursday, Oct. 13, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

Read with Paws: Saturday, Oct. 15, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

LEGO kits at YPL: Oct. 17-21. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Thursdays, Oct. 20 and 27, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Biz Boo Business Trick or Treat: Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to participate in Yorkville’s popular trick-or-treat event, where families visit participating businesses for treats, games, contests, and fun. Stop by the library for a special treat.

YA Book Club: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 3:45 p.m. Mackenzie will lead the group in a discussion about this month’s book. The book is available for pick up starting Oct. 5 at the Youth Service desk. Registration is required.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Oct. 25 – Thursday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Stop by to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Halloween Tots and Toddlers: Monday, Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. Join our annual Halloween Fun. Children can participate in various game stations before trick or treating through the library. Wear your costume. Space is limited. Registration is required.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.