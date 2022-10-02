Oswego’s Cemetery Walk set for Oct. 6

Reservations are still available for the popular Oswego Cemetery Walk, set for Thursday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Oswego Township Cemetery located on South Main Street in Oswego.

This year’s “ghosts” include early settler and temperance activist Margaret Young; wealthy businessman and former newspaper owner Charles Clinton and Robert Cameron who sued Clinton; early settler Ann Eliza DeVoe; and Charlotte Murphy, wife of Oswego politician and lawyer Wright Murphy.

Every 20 minutes, starting at 5 p.m., groups of visitors will be guided through the cemetery where they will hear brief presentations by the “ghosts” of the early Oswego residents who are buried in the cemetery. The “ghosts” will relate events of their life and the history that was going on around them.

Participants should be able to walk for 45 minutes, wear comfortable shoes, and are encouraged to bring flashlights. An adult must accompany all children.

Reservations, $5 per person, are required.

Register to reserve a specific tour time slot by calling the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010, or visiting oswegolandparkdistrict.org and clicking on “Programs and Events.” You can also register by visiting the Little WhiteSchool Museum website, littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, clicking on “Oswego Cemetery Walk – Oct. 6″ in the right sidebar and then clicking on the “Register Here!” link.

The Oswego Cemetery Walk is hosted by the Oswegoland Park District in partnership with the Oswegoland Heritage Association.