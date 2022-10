Sunday school will begin at the United Methodist Church of Plano with breakfast at 9 a.m. Oct. 2, followed by music and a craft.

Sunday school is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. every Sunday morning for preschool through eighth grade children.

For information, call the church office at 630-552-3700, Gerri at 630-306-8932 or Linda at 630-552-3828.