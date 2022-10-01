October 01, 2022
Plano High School class of 2002 planning reunion

By Shaw Local News Network

Plano High School, 704 W. Abe Street, Plano (Shea Lazansky)

The Plano High School Class of 2002 is planning its 20-year class reunion.

The reunion will be from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Moe Joe’s, 24033 Lockport St. in Plainfield. Cost will be $20 a person for premium appetizers with private room and a cash bar. Plus-ones are highly encouraged (no kids).

RSVP to Clinton Perrot via text at 630-669-6622 or Facebook messenger. Payment by Oct. 8 can be made directly to Clinton Perrot, via venmo @Clinton-Perrot or via Zelle to Amanda Perrot, 630-677-9905.