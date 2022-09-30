Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 29: Newark volleyball wins three-set thriller over Rosary

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Newark d. Rosary 21-25, 27-25, 25-21

Lauren Ulrich had eight kills, 13 assists, 13 digs and three aces and Kiara Wesseh 10 kills and 25 digs for Newark (19-4). Dani Peshia added 12 assists and 14 digs, Taylor Kruser 15 digs and Aubrey Benesh 11 digs.

Yorkville d. Plainfield Central 27-25, 17-25, 25-16

Charlee Young had four kills and nine digs, Clare Knoll four kills, 11 assists, seven digs and five aces, Keelyn Muell eight kills, seven assists and two digs and Marie Reichman seven kills for the Foxes (13-10, 1-4). “The Foxes played one of their most complete sets of the season to win the third set and secure the match.”

Parkview Christian d. Families of Faith Christian Academy 25-17, 25-27, 25-22

BOYS SOCCER

Westlake Christian 7, Parkview Christian 0

GIRLS GOLF

Sandwich

Sandwich competed at the regional tournament at The Creek in Morris. Sandwich finished with a team score of 514. Melody Goldstein led the team with a 111 and qualified for the sectional tournament for the third year in a row. Georgia Vehe shot a 119. Ruby Ferguson scored a 136 and Cora Adams a 148.

GIRLS TENNIS

Yorkville JV 7, Romeoville 0

The JV Foxes played their conference match against Romeoville, winning 7-0. All three singles players won. Lila Tellone won 6-1, 6-2, Sophia Angername won 6-0, 6-1, and Christie Silva won 6-0, 6-0. All four doubles teams won. Kylie Weyer and Charlotte Chaloka won 6-3, 6-1, Madelyn Newell and Sarah Baise won 6-0, 6-1, Olivia Gauss and Hanna Arroyo won 6-0, 6-1, and Olivia Lapato and Elizabeth Strukel won 6-0, 6-0. The Foxes play at the SPC Tournament in West Aurora on Saturday.