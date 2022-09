A Yorkville resident lost $1,000 in a text message scam, police were told at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

In a statement, police said the victim received a text message that claimed to be from Amazon that stated the victim’s account had been hacked.

To fix the issue, the victim was told he needed to purchase $1,000 in Target gift cards.

Police said the victim purchased the cards and then provided the gift card information to the party that had sent the text.