Oswego police reports / Sept. 29, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man struck while driving motorized bike on Route 34

A 35-year-old Aurora resident was injured at 12:04 a.m. Sept. 24 when the motorized bicycle he was riding westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 34 at Route 30 was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by a 19-year-old Aurora resident, according to Oswego police. The cyclist was transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, police said.

Windows damaged at former junior high

Multiple windows were damaged at the former Traughber Junior High School on Franklin Street, village police were notified at 9:07 a.m. Sept. 22. The building is owned by Oswego School District 308.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Terrence A. Fizer, 48, of the 300 block of McGrath Drive, Oswego, at 1:18 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 300 block of McGrath Drive, on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Fizer was booked at the village police station and then transferred to the county jail in Yorkville to await a bond call.