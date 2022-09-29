Kendall County Sheriff’s reports / Sept. 29, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Juvenile arrested

Sheriff’s deputies took a male juvenile into custody at 9:26 a.m. Sept. 26 in the 7800 block of Caton Farm Road in NaAuSay Township south of Oswego on a Kendall County juvenile warrant. Police said the juvenile was transported to the county jail in Yorkville for processing.

Protection order violation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a violation of an order of protection at 12:28 p.m. Sept. 26 at the sheriff’s office. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

ID theft report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 4:26 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 300 block of Emily Court in Bristol Township.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 5:01 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 12000 block of Lisbon Road in Big Grove Township.

Trespassing

Sheriff’s deputies cited Christina Brown, 20, of the 1000 block of East Union Street, Earlville, with trespassing while investigating a report of criminal trespass that occurred at 11:22 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 100 block of Woodland Drive in Little Rock Township. Police said Brown was released after being given a court date.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 11:40 a.m. in the 0-99 block of South Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery they took at 8:29 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 0-99 block of Chatham Place in Boulder Hill.

Boulder Hill man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rodrigo Romero, 48, of the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill while responding to a report of a disturbance at 10:06 p.m. Sept. 25 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Romero was found to be in possession of firearm ammunition with a valid firearm owner identification card and resisted arrest and obstructed deputies as he was being taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said Romero also was found to be wanted on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked. Romero was transported to the county jail for processing.

Property damage under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of criminal damage to property that they took at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 12000 block of Woodview Street in Fox Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 12:08 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the incident is continuing.

DUI arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven Shirley, 35, of the 0-99 block of Amesbury Road, Boulder Hill, on a charge of driving under the influence after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 12:08 a.m. Sept. 25 on Fernwood Road near Pembrooke Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Shirley was transported to the county jail for processing.

Stalking report under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a violation of a stalking/no contact order they took at 1:25 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 1100 block of Light Road in Boulder Hill.

Newark man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Terryvon Washington, 31, of the 15000 block of Route 52, Newark, Sept. 25, on charges of two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal damage to property. The sheriff’s office said Washington allegedly battered his girlfriend and had broken personal items belonging to the the victim. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office in conducting the investigation that led to Washington’s arrest.

Burglary report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a residential burglary that occurred Sept. 24 in the 0-400 block of East Rennesoy Drive in Newark. The sheriff’s office said a patio door was forced open, but no items were reported stolen.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 12:12 a.m. Sept. 24 in the 12000 block of Lisbon Road in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

One injured in crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10:27 a.m. Sept. 21 in the area of Stewart Road and Scotch Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said a 66-year-old Plainfield man was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.