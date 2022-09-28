Police: Individual who sought access to OSD308 schools posed ‘no credible threat’

Police in Oswego, Aurora and Plainfield say they have investigated reports of an individual who allegedly attempted to gain access to multiple schools in the three communities and have determined there does not appear to be any credible threat to the general public.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Oswego police said the investigation was launched after they received a report from school officials of an individual who requested tours of various schools.

The individual in question did not gain authorized access to any of schools and there were no threats of harm made to students, faculty and general public, police said.

According to Oswego police, Aurora police spoke with the individual and conducted a thorough investigation in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies.

The statement concludes: “There does not appear to be any credible threat to the general public. We appreciate the public’s concern and notifications made to law enforcement. We would also like to take the opportunity to remind the public, as always, any time you see something suspicious do not hesitate to call the police. See something say something!”

In a statement sent to Oswego SD308 families Tuesday, school district officials said as a precaution the individual has been given a no trespass order for all district properties.

School district officials described the individual as a former SD308 student who had called the district’s Grande Park Elementary School in Plainfield and Wolf’s Crossing Elementary School in Aurora “requesting to visit the schools and see former teachers.”

The district’s statement continues: “Following district protocols, the individual was told that visiting schools and staff is not permitted, and that they should contact the principal to make an appointment to discuss any further.”

School district officials said the individual went to Wolf’s Crossing Elementary School and made the request in person but was denied.

Officials also said in the statement they are not aware of any threats or criminal behavior involving the individual and the district’s visitor management system, Raptor, has been updated to include a flagged message not allowing the individual in district schools.