September 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBet Chicago SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 26: Sandwich golfers sixth at Interstate 8 Conference Tournament

By Shaw Local News Network and Joshua Welge

Sandwich's Noah Campbell tees off during the I-8 Conference Tournament on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

BOYS GOLF

Interstate 8 Tournament

Sandwich shot a combined score of 368, taking sixth place at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament on Monday at Mendota Golf Club. Plano (524) was eighth. Ottawa shot a 329 to take home the team championship.

Doug Taxis shot Sandwich’s low round of 86, good for 10th place. Kai Kern shot a 92 to tie for 22nd.

BOYS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 2, Plano 1

Davione Stamps scored Plano’s lone goal, assisted by Christian Sanchez, in the first round of the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. Juan Quinones had nine saves in goal for Plano (11-7-1).

Sycamore 6, Sandwich 0

Johnathon Carlson 27 saves in goal for Sandwich.