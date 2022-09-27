Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 26: Sandwich golfers sixth at Interstate 8 Conference Tournament

BOYS GOLF
Interstate 8 Tournament
Sandwich shot a combined score of 368, taking sixth place at the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament on Monday at Mendota Golf Club. Plano (524) was eighth. Ottawa shot a 329 to take home the team championship.
Doug Taxis shot Sandwich’s low round of 86, good for 10th place. Kai Kern shot a 92 to tie for 22nd.
BOYS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 2, Plano 1
Davione Stamps scored Plano’s lone goal, assisted by Christian Sanchez, in the first round of the Interstate 8 Conference Tournament. Juan Quinones had nine saves in goal for Plano (11-7-1).
Sycamore 6, Sandwich 0
Johnathon Carlson 27 saves in goal for Sandwich.