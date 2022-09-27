Oswego Village Board approves the purchase of three police squad cars, equipment at a cost of $200,730

The Oswego Village Board approved the purchase of three new squad cars for the police department at a Sept. 19 meeting.

The board voted unanimously to authorize the purchase of three Ford Utility Interceptor squad cars and equipment from Morrow Brothers Ford for $200,730.

Deputy Chief Kevin Norwood explained the department’s need to purchase the vehicles during the board’s committee-of-the-whole meeting which preceded the board’s regular meeting.

Norwood reported that the four squad cars previously ordered by the department in March have not been delivered, and he was told by the dealership that the outcome of that order would be unclear until October.

“There’s a chance that order for the 2022 year might be canceled all together,” Norwood said.

Norwood said that with the status of those four vehicles up in the air, he reached out to other dealers to try and secure squad cars in the meantime.

Norwood informed the board that the department has the opportunity to purchase three additional vehicles from Morrow Brothers which would arrive in January 2023 if they submit the order by Wednesday, Sept 21.

Village Trustee Jennifer Jones Sinnott asked when the vehicles would realistically be on the road, if they were delivered in January.

Norwood said that with the equipment outfitting, they would likely be ready for duty within two to three months of their arrival.

Village Trustee Terry Olson said he would like the department to seek an additional quote for the outfitting and consider purchasing an additional vehicle while they have the means.

“I’ll make the recommendation that you buy at least one, if not two more,” Olson said, “While you have the opportunity and the availability.”

Norwood recommended purchasing just three vehicles and revisiting additional purchases at a later date.

Village President Troy Parlier compared the vehicle order to an insurance policy since the police vehicles currently in use are not in poor condition.

Parlier said in the best case the department will get new vehicles a year early, and worst case they will have to continue trying to purchase vehicles in coming years.

The funds for the vehicles and equipment will come from the 2024 fiscal year budget.