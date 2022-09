All children in the community are invited to the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ annual Fall Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

They can enjoy games, face painting, hayrides, treats, food and a visit with local police, fire department and ambulance crews.

Families with furry friends can bring them to take part in a pet blessing. Kids also may take home a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

The free event will be at the church, 409 Center Parkway, Yorkville.