United Church of Sandwich serving food during Sept. 29 craft show

The United Church of Sandwich will open the doors of its Log Cabin at the Sandwich Fairgrounds during the Hill Family Fall Festival of Crafts on Sept. 29. Sandwiches, homemade desserts, chili and more will be available.

Tickets to win a fall colored quilt, made by purple ribbon-winning quilter Sarah Stevens, will be for sale and the quilt will be on display. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. The winning ticket will be drawn at the end of the day. Tickets can be bought in advance by calling the church office at 815-786-9243 or from Judy Anderson at Balloons Aloft, 704 E. Church St in Sandwich.

The 63rd Hill Family Fall Festival of Crafts will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 29. The Sandwich Fairgrounds are at 1401 Suydam Road in Sandwich. The log cabin is located near the race track at the fairgrounds.