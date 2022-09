The Plano High School class of 1982 is hosting a multiyear class reunion during the Oct. 1 homecoming weekend.

The main event will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Cedardell Golf Club, 14264 Hale Road in Plano. The event is open to classes 1981 through 1984. Cost is $25 a person, $40 a couple.

For information contact Jeff Berns at 678-314-5312, or jajberns@bellsouth.net.