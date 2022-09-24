Downtown Oswego Historic District recognized in National Register of Historic Places

The Downtown Oswego Historic District (DOHD) was officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places on Aug. 15. The DOHD includes properties along Main Street between Jackson and Washington streets.

Buildings in the district include the former Oswego Fire Station 11 and the former Oswego Post Office, as well as other historic institutional and commercial properties. The district’s period of significance ranges from 1845 to 1972 with many of the structures constructed with architectural styles from the mid-19th century, late Victorian, and late 19th and 20th century revivals.

“Having the Downtown Historic District nationally listed has long been one of the Village of Oswego’s goals,” Village President Parlier said in a news release. “We are excited to move forward with recognizing and maintaining the history and character of downtown Oswego.”

Signage will be installed along the DOHD to formally designate the area as part of the National Registry of Historic Places.

The National Register of Historic Places is the United States’ official list of historic buildings, structures, sites, objects, and districts worthy of preservation. The National Register provides formal recognition of a property’s architectural, historical, or archaeological significance. It also identifies historic properties for planning purposes and ensures that these properties will be considered in the planning of state or federally assisted projects. National Register listing encourages preservation of historic properties through public awareness, federal and state tax incentives, and grants. Listing in the National Register does not place obligations or restrictions on the use, treatment, transfer, or disposition of private property.