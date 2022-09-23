Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 22: Sandwich boys golfers win Dwight Invite championship

BOYS GOLF
Sandwich
The Indians took home the team championship of the Dwight Invite, a two-man scramble event with team scores based on the total for all three pairs. Sandwich had a team score of 214, which beat out Beecher’s 215. Sandwich’s Kadin Kern and Dino Barbanente shot a 67 to tie for second place, Nick Sullivan and Dougie Taxis shot a 73 to tie for seventh place and Noah Campbell and Kai Kern shot a 74 to tie for 10th place.
“Going into the event, I really felt like we could be competitive and could be in the running for a trophy if we could just avoid some of the little things that have been plaguing us lately,” Sandwich coach Mike Butler said. “We matched up well against a very good field andI felt like the boys were paired perfectly based on their playing styles. In the end, the boys proved they can play with just about any team when they are on their game.”
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Oswego d. Plainfield East 25-22, 26-26
Sidney Hamacker had 12 kills and 14 digs, Mia Jurkovic seven kills and Riley Borrowman four kills for Oswego, which improved to 3-1 in conference.
Parkview Christian d. HSRC Patriots 25-18, 25-16
Newark d. Leland 25-13, 25-7
Lauren Ulrich had nine assists, five kills and four aces, Kiara Wesseh five kills and Dani Peshia four assists and three aces for Newark (17-6, 6-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Oswego East 2, Plainfield North 1