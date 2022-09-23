Free shred event at Montgomery Police Station Saturday

The Village of Montgomery and Earthmover Credit Union are partnering to offer the community and members a free paper shredding opportunity from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Montgomery Police Station, 10 Civic Center Ave. in Montgomery. The event is free and does not require advance registration.

The drive-thru event will offer a convenient way for community members to recycle and destroy papers containing sensitive material and information at no charge.

Participants should enter from Griffin and Baseline Road (Route 30), also known as the south entrance to the Stuart Sports Complex. Signage will direct traffic into a line towards the shredding truck parked in the police department parking lot. Volunteers will lead cars and unload bags or boxes from the vehicle. Paper will be shredded onsite in a locked container for additional security and improved disposal measures.

Earthmover Credit Union volunteers will be on site collecting donations for those interested in raising money for a local breast cancer organization.

For more information on the shredding event or resident support services provided by the village of Montgomery, visit montgomeryil.org.