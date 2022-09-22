Yorkville police reports / Sept. 22, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man charged with domestic battery

A Yorkville man turned himself in to the Yorkville Police Department on Sept. 19 in connection with a Sept. 15 incident at his home.

Terry L. Fenoglio, 40, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery and was being held in the Kendall County jail without bond.

Police said Fenoglio made physical contact or of an insulting and provoking nature resulting in physical harm to a family or household member.

Excessive speeding

Younes Mahnavian, 21, of the 1100 block of East Wilson Street in Batavia, was charged with driving in excess of 35 mph over the speed limit at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 13 on Route 71 at Wing Road.

Semitrailer fire extinguished

Firefighters from the Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District extinguished a blaze when a semitrailer caught fire at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 14 at the intersection of routes 126 and 71.