Sandwich schools briefly locked down as police arrested wanted man out of Plano

Sandwich public schools were put on lockdown Wednesday morning, Sept. 21 around 8:30 a.m. while authorities were searching for a Plano man wanted for not appearing in court on various felony weapons charges.

Shemario D. Brown, 24, of Plano, is being held by the La Salle County Jail on failure to appear in court for four counts of unlawful possession or use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

The alleged offense occurred on July 26, and charges were filed July 27. The warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear in court on Sept. 15. His bond is currently set at $250,000.

In a Facebook Post, Sandwich CUSD #430 Superintendent Tom Sodaro said the Sandwich Police Department notified the district of the threat and recommended keeping students inside.

“We quickly shared the details of this situation to all of our school buildings and ensured that our exterior doors were secure,” Sedaro said in the post. “Students were still allowed to move freely around the building as needed, but no students were allowed outside during this time.”

According to the post, the Sandwich PD contacted the school district again shortly after 9 a.m. informing them that the situation was resolved.

Brown was arrested Wednesday morning, Sept. 21 by members of the US Marshal’s Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, from the La Salle, Dupage, and Will County Sheriff’s Offices, in the 900 Block of Church Street in Sandwich.