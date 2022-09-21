Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 20: Newark volleyball rallies past Serena in three sets

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Serena 25-27, 25-15, 25-14
Lauren Ulrich had 12 kills, 13 assists and 10 digs, Kiara Wesseh 11 kills and 10 digs and Dani Peshia 15 assists for Newark (16-4, 5-1). Kodi Rizzo added six kills and three aces, Addi Ness five kills, Taylor Kruser 15 digs and Aubrey Benesh 10 digs.
Parkview Christian d. Families of Faith Christian Academy 25-16, 20-25, 25-18
GIRLS GOLF
Kaneland 164, Ottawa 194, Roanoke-Benson 196, Plano 250
Kaneland’s Katharine Marshall shot a 32 to earn medalist honors at Deer Park. KC Polomchak shot Plano’s low round of 50 and Ryenn Foote carded a 51.
CROSS COUNTRY
Oswego East
On Senior Night, the Wolves had a perfect score of 15 to beat Neuqua Valley. Morgan Dick was the individual race winner, finishing the 2.1-mile race in 13:56.
BOYS SOCCER
Plainfield South 2, Oswego East 1
Chesterton Academy (Ind.) 2, Parkview Christian 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Plainfield North 7, Yorkville JV 0