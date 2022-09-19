Waubonsee celebrating Latinx Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week, Waubonsee Community College is hosting several events for students, alumni and the community to experience and enjoy Latinx tradition and culture together. The programming will revolve around family-fun activities and spotlight Latinx leaders who have positively impacted communities and different industries. These in-person events are open to the public and will be held from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

STEM al Estilo Latinx: Waubonsee Community College and The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy have teamed up to discuss the importance of increasing Latinx representation in the emerging fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Join us in exploring all the world of science has to offer. This discussion will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Downtown Campus. There will also be family-friendly activities for all to enjoy.

Allilanchu! An Interactive Workshop on Quechua Language and Culture: The Quechua languages are the most widely spoken indigenous languages of the Americas, with up to 10 million speakers combined. Historically known as the Incan civilization's language, Quechua is spoken in countries like Ecuador, Peru, and Bolivia and has a vast influence on the richness of culture and tradition. Carlos Molina-Vita, a Professor at the University of Illinois, will teach attendees the main features of this language, including basic greetings and the number system of the Southern Quechua languages. Agriculture, clothing, and music will also be highlighted. This interactive workshop will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.

Eschucha y Baila Conmigo: Come listen, eat and dance with us on Thursday, Sept. 29 at noon in the Student Center Café at the Sugar Grove Campus. We will be playing popular Latinx music, which includes Cumbia, Salsa, Bachata, Reggaeton, and more! Refreshments will be provided.

Fighting Stigmas: Latinx with Disabilities – Join us for a panel discussion on understanding and working with Latinx/e communities and disabilities. Members from our college and Fox Valley area communities will share their experiences and provide useful information on how to best support Latinx/e individuals with disabilities.

Noche de Encanto: Come experience the magic of Disney's Encanto on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Aurora Downtown Campus. This free movie screening, in collaboration with Waubonsee's Student Life Department and the Aurora Public Library District, will take you on a journey to Colombia, where you'll learn about la familia Madrigal's extraordinary gifts. Bring your familia and enjoy quiet activities including fun crafts, story time, and snacks during the movie screening. Feel free to get comfy and bring your own blankets and pillows. Estamos encantados "We are delighted" to host you.

Fiesta y Kermes "Celebration of Latinx Cultures" will be on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 9 p.m. Immerse yourself in the Latinx culture by experiencing a kermes at the Aurora Downtown Campus. The kermes aims to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with a program full of food vendors, community-based organizations, live music, and the engagement of our students and our community. This event is open to the public!

¡Siempre Pa'late!: Catch a glimpse of esteemed Latinx leaders across different industries and fields by visiting the poster board displays during a rotating schedule on each of Waubonsee's four campuses from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

To learn more about how Waubonsee is celebrating and recognizing Latinx leaders during Hispanic Heritage Month and Hispanic-Serving Institution Week and to receive event details, visit waubonsee.edu/latinxheritagemonth.