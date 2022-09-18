Oswego American Legion celebrates 90 years of service

The Oswego American Legion Post 675 celebrated its 90th birthday Aug. 27.

In 1932, 23 men came together, although their military service was over, and decided to continue to serve veterans and the community by forming the Oswego American Legion Post 675.

During the celebration, Commander Kris Kearns spoke about those 23 men. He called on everyone to reflect and remember their dedication and commitment to veterans, military and their families along with the countless number of members through the years that keep Post 675 going. Oswego Village President Troy Parlier was in attendance and presented a proclamation to commemorate the 90th birthday.

The evening event was capped off by the ladies from Sweet Reminders as they danced and sang songs from years gone by. These ladies have performed countless shows for the troops, and they regularly sing for troops on Honor Flight Chicago.

The Legion has been in downtown Oswego at 19 W. Washington St. since 1947. Through the years, the building has hosted Wednesday night Bingo, Friday night fish fry, countless birthdays, anniversaries, baby showers and more. The Oswego American Legion is open to the public.