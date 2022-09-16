Oswego Presbyterian Church hosting Agape Ringers Sept. 18

The Agape Ringers, Chicago’s premier handbell ensemble, will perform in concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Oswego Presbyterian Church.

The Agape Ringers are noted for orchestrated presentations of varied music. Since its founding in 1992, The Agape Ringers has made more than 330 appearances across North America, Puerto Rico and England. The ringers have been featured as performers and teachers for events such as the Fellowship of American Baptist Musicians Conference for Church Musicians in Green Lake, Wisconsin, and in local, regional, and national gatherings of the Handbell Musicians of America.

Learn more about The Agape Ringers at AgapeRingers.org, and on Facebook and YouTube by searching for “The Agape Ringers.”

A free will offering will be accepted.

Oswego Presbyterian Church is at 1976 Route 25 in Oswego.