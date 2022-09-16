Oswego police issue traffic alert for downtown area during Saturday’s Brew at the Bridge festival

Oswego police are reminding the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in the village’s downtown area on Saturday Sept. 17, because of Brew at the Bridge event activities.

Motorists should expect delays in particular while traveling on Route 34 through the downtown between noon and 8 p.m. Delays on Madison, Washington and Main streets are expected.

Motorists may want to consider alternate routes around these areas if they are not coming in for the festival.

Free parking for this event will be available in the downtown public parking garage; the village municipal lot on Harrison Street; Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill; and on-street parking in the downtown area.