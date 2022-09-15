Yorkville police reports / Sept. 15, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Man charged with aggravated domestic battery

Marshall Douthard, 39, of the 1300 block of Marketplace Drive, Yorkville, was charged with aggravated domestic battery near his home at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 5.

Police said the victim called to report the incident and that Douthard was apprehended while attempting to leave the area.

Truck tires punctured

Police received a report of criminal damage to property at 9:15 p.m. Sept. 4 in the 500 block of Kendall Drive. The victim reported that all four tires on his truck had been punctured. The tires were valued at $1,200.

Traffic stop nets charge

Carlos Ponce, 35, of the 100 block of Spring Street, Yorkville, was charged with driving while license suspended at 9:07 p.m. Sept. 8 after police made a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 47 and Center Street.

Windows broken on parked vehicle

Police are investigating an incident in which all of the windows on a vehicle had been broken sometime before 10 p.m. Sept. 9 while it was parked in the 1100 block of South Bridge Street (Route 47).

Cellphone reported stolen

A cellphone was reported stolen from inside a business in the 800 block of Erica Lane at 1 p.m. Sept. 10.

Driving too fast for conditions

A juvenile was charged with driving too fast for conditions at 3:17 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 200 block of Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the westbound driver lost control west of Sunset Avenue and the vehicle struck a dumpster.