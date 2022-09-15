Plano police reports / Sept. 15, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Battery complaint

Plano police arrested Jacob King, 30, of the 200 block of North Center Street, Plano, at 4:24 p.m. Sept. 8 at his residence on a previously signed complaint for battery. Police said King was transported to the police station where he was booked. King was later released on a recognizance bond pending a court appearance.

License violation

Plano police ticketed Fernando Jimenez, 22, of the 100 block of Summer Avenue, Aurora, for operating a vehicle without a license after observing Jimenez driving it with a flat front left tire at 5:38 a.m. Sept 10 on Route 34 at West Street.