Oswego police reports / Sept. 15, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest made

Oswego police arrested Khyron D. Johnson, 27, of the 100 block of Presidential Boulevard, Oswego, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:12 p.m. Sept. 12 on Route 34 at Arbor Lane. Police said Johnson was charged with driving under the influence. He later posted bond and was released pending court proceedings.

$1,700 lost

An 83-year-old Oswego resident told village police at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 that she provided $1,700 in gift cards to an unknown person under false pretenses. Police said the victim declined further investigation of the incident.

Theft reported from construction site

About $1,000 worth of electrical cables are presumed stolen from a residence under construction in the area of Douglas and Wolf’s Crossing roads, village police said. The theft was reported at 8:37 a.m. Sept 12.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Oswego police took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 8:44 a.m. Sept. 12 on Route 30 at Route 34. No injuries were reported in the crash and police said they are investigating.

ID theft report taken

Oswego police took an identity theft report from a 44-year-old village residents at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12. Police said the victim told officers that someone accessed and compromised multiple social media accounts that she maintains. Police said no financial loss was reported but their investigation is continuing.

Retail theft reported

Oswego police took a report of a retail theft at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in which merchandise valued at more than $500 was taken from a store in the 3000 block of Route 34. Police said the theft is under investigation.

Property damage reported

Oswego police took a report of criminal damage to property at 5:59 p.m. Sept. 11 in the 3000 block of Route 34.

Debit card stolen

Oswego police took a report of the theft of a debit card at 5:09 p.m. Sept. 8 at a retail store in the 2300 block of Route 34.

Tires, rims taken from vehicle

Four rims and tires were taken from a vehicle parked overnight Sept. 7 to 8 at a business in the 0-100 block of Kendall Point Drive in Oswego, village police reported.

Driver flees crash scene

Oswego police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:30 a.m., Sept. 10 in the 100 block of Presidential Boulevard. Police said both vehicles were towed from the crash scene, but one of the drivers fled from the scene.

Rental vehicle reported as stolen

Oswego police took a report of a motor vehicle theft at a car rental business in the village Sept. 9. Police said officers were told that a vehicle was rented but not returned.

Fraudulent bank transfer reported

A 66-year-old Oswego resident reported a loss of $1,000 because of a fraudulent bank transfer that occurred Aug. 28, according to village police. Police said the victim notified them of the theft Sept. 7 and declined further investigation.

Property stolen from self-storage unit

Oswego police are investigating the theft of miscellaneous property from a self-storage unit in the 1900 block of Wiesbrook Drive. Police were notified of the theft Sept. 6 and said they are investigating.