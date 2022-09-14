Senior resource fair coming to Yorkville’s Beecher Center Sept. 22; free lunch included

Meals on Wheels (Community Nutrition Network) and Senior Services Associates will host a free resource fair to share local opportunities, resources and programs for adults age 60 or older from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Beecher Community Center, 908 Game Farm Road in Yorkville.

A free lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required for lunch.

About 20 local vendors and groups will be present to share information and opportunities with older adults in the community, including the Kendall County sheriff’s and clerk’s offices, movement and cancer programs at Rush Copley Medical Group, the Veterans Assistance Commission, the Kendall County Health Department, Senior Services Associates, the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Oasis Advisor, Symphony Care, Wyeth Law, Legacy Law, the Oswego Township Board of Trustees, the Oswegoland Senior and Community Center, Plum Landing, A Place for Mom, the Association for Individual Development, New Era Support, the Pointe at Morris, Prairie Pointe Assisted Living and Heritage Woods of Yorkville.

Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals five days a week, weekend meals and shelf-stable meals twice a year. Local cafes at the Beecher Center in Yorkville and Saratoga Towers in Morris provide nutritious lunches during the week, as well. There is no income level requirement to join. The program is intended to support older adults and persons living with disabilities with nutritious meals at a low cost, typically $3 to $5.

Kendall County residents interested in joining Meals on Wheels should call Senior Services Associates at 630-553-5777. Grundy County residents should call the Health Department Senior Division at 815-941-3404.

For information on the Sept. 22 Resource Fair at the Beecher Community Center in Yorkville, or to sign up for lunch at the fair, contact Elizabeth Bowman at 331-701-6505 or ebowman@cnnssa.org.