Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 13: Santiago Cervantes hat trick leads Plano soccer past Morris

BOYS SOCCER
Plano 3, Morris 1
Santiago Cervantes recorded a hat trick with three goals and Christ Keleba had two assists for the Reapers (7-4-1, 2-3). Juan Quinones had nine saves in goal.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kaneland d. Sandwich 25-19, 25-11
Alexis Sexton had 11 assists, three digs and two kills, Claire Allen three digs, three kills and two blocks and Breanna Sexton six digs, two kills and five service points for Sandwich (6-10, 0-3).
GIRLS TENNIS
West Aurora 5, Yorkville JV 2
Lila Tellone won at No. 1 singles and Kylie Weyer and Charlotte Chaloka at No. 1 doubles for Yorkville.
BOYS GOLF
Kaneland 159, Rochelle 175, Plano 259
Competing for Plano were Trenton Waskow, Camden Winkler, Chris Schweitzer, James McTighe, Brandon Casas, Adam Kee and Braden Less.
La Salle-Peru 164, Sycamore 171, Sandwich 181
Noah Campbell shot a 43, Kai Kern a 45, Kadin Kern a 46 and Nick Sullivan a 47 in a meet held at Senica’s Oak Ridge.
GIRLS GOLF
Yorkville 200, Plainfield East 201
Mia Natividad shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and lead the Foxes (6-4) to a one-stroke win at Blackberry Oaks. Laine Leonard carded a 49, Peyton Levine a 56 and Ellery Hyett a 58.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Oswego East 15, Waubonsie Valley 50
Senior Monica Lopez won her first race of her high school career in 20:13. She was followed by Meghan Johnson in 20:48, Anna Green in 21:24, Ava Saalfeld in 21:32, and Maggie Schiltz in 21:40 to finish out the perfect score. The Wolves are back in action this Saturday in Peoria at the Richard Spring Invite.