Oswego police seeking to locate missing teen

Oswego police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15 year-old area resident.

In a statement, police said Ariana Gonzales was last seen Saturday, Sept. 10 at about 10 p.m. in the 900 block of Superior Street in Aurora.

Police said Gonzales was last known to be wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans with holes, and black/white gym shoes. She is 5′7,″ 120 pounds, with shoulder length light brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information or have seen her, please call the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300