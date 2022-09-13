Record Newspapers sports roundup for Monday, Sept. 12: Yorkville volleyball beats La Salle-Peru

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville d. La Salle-Peru 25-14, 25-15
Keelyn Muell had four kills, four assists and two aces, Charlee Young four kills, two digs and two aces, Clare Knoll three kills, Kaleigh Bryant three kills, Marie Reichman seven digs and Gabi Mays three aces for the Foxes (9-6).
Rochelle d. Sandwich in three sets
Alexis Sexton had 18 assists and seven digs, Claire Allen eight kills and Breanna Sexton 16 digs for Sandwich (6-9, 0-2). Kaylin Herren added three blocks and five kills and Brooklyn Marks eight service points and seven digs.
BOYS SOCCER
Morris 8, Sandwich 2
Sophomore Kayden Page scored two goals in the second half for Sandwich (2-9, 0-3).
Sycamore 3, Plano 0
Juan Quinones had 15 saves in goal for Plano (6-4-1, 1-3).
BOYS GOLF
Plainfield Central 167, Oswego East 169
Oswego East’s Logan Hong shot a 38 to earn medalist honors at Mistwood. Connor Banks posted a 42, Andrew Trakszalis a 44 and Andy Lewis a 45.
Serena
The Huskers shot a 331 at the 17-team Ottawa Invitational at Deer Park Country Club. Cam Figgins shot a 76 to tie for 11th individually.