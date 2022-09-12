Oswego honors retiring police sergeant, welcomes three new officers to police department

Village of Oswego officials recognized the retirement of a veteran sergeant and the appointment of three new patrol officers to the village police department during a Village Board meeting Sept. 6.

Village President Troy Parlier said the retirement of Sgt. Page M. Bond is a great loss to the community, but noted on the positive side the department’s numbers of officers continue to grow.

Parlier said the police department has lost some top-caliber officers who are hard to replace, but with the frequent promotion of officers and addition of new officers, the community should feel confident in their law enforcement.

“It’s a great thing we have going on here in Oswego at the police department,” Parlier said. “The community should feel very safe with our police and the protection they provide all the time.”

Bond served with the department for 24 years. Parlier said during his time as village president, Bond has been a big part of the police force and expressed his appreciation for her presence and service.

Oswego Police Chief Jeff Burgner spoke of Bond’s background and detailed her professional accolades over her years of service.

Bond graduated from a civilian police academy in 1996 while living in Oswego. She then took a job with Warrenville Police Department in 1997, before transferring to Oswego in 1998.

Since then, Burgner said Bond has served as a patrol officer, school resource officer, detective, undercover narcotics officer, patrol sergeant and detective sergeant.

Burgner said she has been trained as a juvenile officer, gang enforcement specialist, fire and arson investigator, and was instrumental in the establishment of the department’s sex-offender registration and crisis intervention team.

“Without her work,” Burgner said, “That program would not have helped as many community members in mental health crisis as it has today.”

Bond was joined by her husband, son, and in-laws.

Burgner said Bond has built strong relationships all over the Oswego community in her 24 years with the department, and is known for getting things done.

“It’s amazing what she does,” Burgner said. “She’s just an amazing human being who puts the needs of others in front of herself.”

Three new police officers, Austin Svehla, Mary Tesinsky and Jesse Kidd, were sworn in by Village President Troy Parlier, and witnessed by Police Chief Jeff Burgner and commissioner Ron Elvin at Oswego Village Hall on Sept. 6 2022. (left to right: Parlier, Svehla, Tesinsky, Kidd, Burgner, Elvin) (photo provided)

After recognizing Bond’s retirement, Austin Svehla, Mary Tesinsky and Jesse Kidd were sworn in as patrol officers by Parlier and witnessed by Burgner and chairman of the police commission, Ron Elvin.

Before the new officers took their oaths, Burgner gave a brief biography for each.

Svehla grew up in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School before attending Waubonsee Community College and earning a bachelor of arts degree from Aurora University.

Svehla has served as a community service officer with the department since October of 2019, and was a member of the Oswego Police Explorers program since 2015 where he now serves as an advisor.

Tesinsky resides in the Streamwood area, where she graduated from Streamwood High School before attending Elgin Community College and earning a bachelor’s degree from National Louis University.

Burgner said Tesinsky currently serves in the United States Army Reserves. She has completed her basic combat and military police training, and will attend the police academy this month.

Kidd is an Oswego resident. He graduated from Naperville Central High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in political science from Illinois State University.

Burgner said Kidd has already been to the police training institute where he earned his certification as a police officer, and would begin his field training immediately after his swearing in.

Kidd was accompanied by his wife, son and parents.

Burgner said he was excited to have each of the new officers join the department staff and is looking forward to see how they develop in their careers.