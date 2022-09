A Montgomery resident was injured in a crash at 3:11 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 8700 block of Caton Farm Road east of Route 47 and south of Yorkville, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said Bristol-Kendall Fire Protection District paramedics transported the 20 year-old Montgomery man to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

The sheriff’s office described the man’s injuries as non-life threatening.