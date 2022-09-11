Yorkville Public Library lists youth programs for September

The Yorkville Public Library is no longer be charging fines for overdue items. Due dates will still apply to items checked out. Patrons will receive notices when an item is late and their account will be blocked and billed after 21 days overdue, but if the items are returned, any overdue fines will be removed.

The Yorkville Public Library believes that no one should be denied access to the library based on their ability to pay fines. The best investment a community can make is to ensure that the library and its resources are available to all.

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming youth programs.

Escape Room Adventure: An Escape Adventure will be available the month of September. Use the clues to open the boxes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

Drop In story time: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library is the special reader.

3-D Printing: Leah English provides a step by step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy to use 3D CAD design tool, where you can create an object that we can print on our 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel, follow the steps to create your own 3D printed piece. Prints cost $0.20 per gram. Submit creations to jweiss@yorkville.lib.il.us.

LEGO kits at YPL: Sept. 12-16. Come by the Library anytime during the week and we will provide you a themed container of various LEGOs to use in the library. Using only the bricks provided and your creativity, make your build. Your creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library. Register on the YPL website.

Book Club (grades 3 to 5): Mondays, Sept. 12 and 26, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two-session book club, the participants will receive the book on Sept. 12 to read at home. Then, it will be discussed at the following session on Sept. 26. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Tots and Toddlers: Tuesday, Sept. 13 and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. Join us for songs, stories, and dancing. Your child will receive a take home craft to complete. Register for this event on the YPL website under Calendar of Events.

TAG- Teen Advisory Group: Tuesdays, Sept. 13 and 27, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. This year our TAG members are focusing on “BE THE CHANGE” by giving back to the community. Teens in grades 8-12 get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to provide for Yorkville. They help create and plan programs. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours. Great chance to meet new people and have some fun and laughs.

Facebook Spanish Story Time: Wednesdays, Sept. 14 and 28, 10 a.m. on YPL Facebook Page. Join Señora Katalina on the Yorkville Public Library Facebook page for Story Time in Spanish. This is recorded for your convenience.

Read with Paws: Saturday, Sept. 17, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult; so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Contact the library at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 for your 15 minute time slot. Space is limited.

Talk Like a Pirate Day: Monday, Sept. 19. Arrr Matey! Join us at the library for some pirate fun. Throughout the day we will have various activities your little pirate can participate in.

Literacy Centers: Tuesday, Sept. 20 – Thursday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For ages 3-6. Stop by to experience a parent guided opportunity for hands on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Book Club (grades 1 and 2): Thursdays, Sept. 22 and 29, 4:30 to 5 p.m. In this two session book club, we will read an easy chapter book. Register for both days on the YPL website.

Chalk the Walk: Friday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m., weather permitting. Join us for Drop In Story Time then stay for Chalk the Walk. We will provide the chalk for your child to create art on the sidewalk outside the library.

Farmacy Farmstand Story Time: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 10:30 to 11 a.m., weather permitting. Join us at the Farmacy, 7260 Oakbrook Road in Newark, for stories and exploring the children’s area on the farm. Register on the YPL website.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. The library now offers online registration at yorkville.lib.il.us/. Use the online registration to register your child for programs. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the Library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us or check out the library Facebook page or Twitter at Yorkvillekidsread.