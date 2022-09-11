Two injured in crash on Route 30 at Fifth Street in Oswego

A 23-year-old Montgomery woman and a 43-year-old Aurora man were injured when their vehicles collided at 7:54 a.m. Sept. 8 on Route 30 at Fifth Street in Oswego.

In a statement, village police said they believe the crash occurred when the woman disregarded a traffic signal while traveling eastbound on Route 30 approaching Fifth Street and struck the Aurora man’s vehicle as he was attempting to turn left from westbound Route 30 onto southbound Fifth Street.

Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported both drivers to Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment.

Police said the injuries to both motorists were not believed to be life-threatening.