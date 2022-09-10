Mass to honor first responders set for 9/11

All first responders from the area are invited to St. Patrick Parish in Yorkville for a Mass celebrated in their honor at 1 p.m Sunday, Sept. 11.

A reception with light refreshments will follow in the parish center. The Mass and reception are sponsored by the St. Patrick Men’s Club and the Yorkville Knights of Columbus Council 14463 to honor local police officers, firefighters and other first responders. The liturgy will give thanks for the current and retired first responders and pay tribute to those who have died in the line of duty.

The celebration will include a color guard and bagpipes. The procession into the church will start at 12:45 p.m., with the Mass at 1 p.m. First responders are requested to wear their dress uniforms.

St. Patrick Parish is at 406 Walnut St. in Yorkville. Visit stpatrickyorkville.org.