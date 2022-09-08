Yorkville police reports / Sept. 8, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery

Alexander Nesteruk, 32, of the 4500 block of Marquette Street, Yorkville, was charged with domestic battery after police were called to his residence at 2:53 a.m. on Sept. 1. Police said Nesteruk struck two roommates in the face and broke a bathroom sink valued at $300. He was transported to the Kendall County jail in Yorkville for a bond hearing.

Two injuries in vehicle crash

A Yorkville resident and a juvenile passenger suffered injuries and were transported to Rush Copley Medical Center in connection with a vehicle collision at 7:33 a.m. Aug. 29 at the intersection of Route 47 and Van Emmon Street.

The driver of the second vehicle, a juvenile, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Criminal trespass to vehicle

Police are investigating the criminal trespass to a vehicle parked in the 900 block of Game Farm Road. Police received a report at 11:20 a.m. on Aug. 29 that a window was open that had previously been closed. It was determined that an unknown person had entered the vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen.

Traffic stop nets charge

Ciara Williams, 29, of Woodridge was charged with driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 3:45 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the intersection of McHugh Road and Marketplace Drive.

Man charged with driving 104 mph in a 55 zone

A Montgomery man was charged with speeding more than 35 miles per hour over the speed limit at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 23 at Route 71 and West High Point Road.

Police said Alexander Hallam, 23, of the 2000 block of Turnberry Lane, Montgomery, was clocked at 104 mph.

No valid driver’s license

Barnabi Delgado, 41, of the 4100 block of Dillion Street, Plano, was charged with driving on a suspended license in connection with a traffic stop at 4 a.m. Aug. 26 at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Center Parkway.

Man charged with battery

A fight among construction workers at 1:58 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 1100 block of Taus Circle led to one being transported to Rush Copley Medical Center for injuries while the other was charged by police.

Abraham Arrendondo-Arguello, 34, of the 1200 block of West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, was charged with two counts of battery.